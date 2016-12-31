Link ups and break ups are a part and parcel of Bollywood. The industry has witnessed many relationships, some which were kept under wraps while some break-ups which grabbed attention. But work is worship for stars and hence, working with an ex has never been a problem.

Some of the biggest hits in the past have had exes working together such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jab We Met etc.

In 2017 too, we are about to see celebs – who have been exes, or are rumored couples. Yes! they will be seen working together.

Here’s a look at upcoming Bollywood pairings who have had sparks flying between them in real life:

Ok Jaanu – Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

Jagga Jasoos- Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Tiger Zinda Hai – Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

RUMOURED COUPLES

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

Raabta – Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon