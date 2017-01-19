Ranbir-Katrina look adorable in the latest still of ‘Jagga Jasoos’

A new still from Jagga Jasoos featuring Ranbir-Katrina has been released by the makers where the duo is looking absolutely adorable.

The lead pair look cute in their geek-chic attire, almost mirroring each other’s pose, against the backdrop of a Moroccan marketplace. Yet another fresh image from the film that has been one of the most anticipated films this year!

The world (sneak peek in the trailer) of Anurag Basu’s ‘Jagga Jasoos‘ was released in December, 2016 and has been widely appreciated by the audience for its unique content. The film is a musical adventure where Ranbir’s character is on a mission to look for his missing father.

The trailer has been creating waves and the movie is all set to release on 7th April, 2017.