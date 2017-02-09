Director Ayan Mukerji says his next film with actor Ranbir Kapoor will feature a character who has a mystical connection with fire. And since fire is the symbol of power, the director tentatively called the film Dragon though he is yet to finalise the title.

At the premiere of the Oscar-nominated film Moonlight on Tuesday, Mukerji spoke about his film which is tentatively titled Dragon.

Mukerji, who earlier directed Ranbir in films “Wake Up Sid” (2009) and the 2013 blockbuster “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani“, said: “We’ve not yet locked the title. It is tentatively called ‘Dragon‘. Somehow the word got out and everybody started asking me about the film’s progress.”

Explaining the reason behind the title, he said: “The boy has some mystical connection with fire. Fire is the symbol of power so, I called it ‘Dragon‘. Let’s see… I am not 100 per cent sure about the title, but I like something about it.”

The director shared that rather than a superhero film, he would like to call the movie a “modern-day fantasy love story”.

The film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, also features Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir will reportedly begin shooting for “Dragon” after he wraps up filming for the biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.