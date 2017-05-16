Ranbir Kapoor and this mystery girl’s steamy pictures have been going viral over the internet like wildfire. Ranbir is seen in an unbelievably raunchy photoshoot and that is raising some serious questions and putting all his female fans in a tizzy.

Well, worry not girls, the hottie is still single and these pictures are only for a commercial that Ranbir will be seen in.

He recently shot for this inner wear brand and the shoot pictures have been doing the rounds on all of the actor’s fan pages.

Check out the steamy pictures here:

Recently, we heard that Ranbir who flew to London with his mother Neetu Kapoor for a vacation, actually had a meeting planned with a special someone. If reports are to go by, we hear Ranbir has given a go for arrange marriage and that his London trip involved a ‘rishta’. Well, who knows we may even hear an official announcement on him losing his bachelorhood soon.

On the work front, the actor is preparing hard for the Dutt biopic. Recently, we saw pictures of Ranbir looking strikingly similar to Sanjay Dutt. The film being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is expected to become the Tamasha star’s most successful film. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Apart from this film, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film Dragon next. The movie will also see Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

On Monday, Ranbir was announced as brand ambassador of online travel portal Yatra.com.

“I am an avid traveller myself and travel has played an important part in my films. So a partnership with a travel brand like Yatra was a natural fit for me. I am particularly excited to be part of this new journey and I am looking forward to a long and fulfilling ‘Yatra’ with the brand,” Ranbir said in a statement.

Ranbir is also expected to start with the promotions of his upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos soon. The Anurag Basu film is slated to hit the theaters this July.