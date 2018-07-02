Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju Sets THIS Massive Target For Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in lead has recorded the biggest opening weekend of all time by surpassing the collections of previous record holder, Tiger Zinda Hai. The film has raked in approximately Rs 117 crore at the Box-Office in its opening weekend, as compared to Rs 114.93 crore by Tiger Zinda. The numbers are unbelievably good, more so because the film was a non-holiday release.

Sanju has now posed a massive target for the next event film of the year i.e. Thugs of Hindostan. The Aamir Khan film is slated to release during Diwali this year, and the expectations are sky high. From the limited information we have about the film, it has been mounted on a scale that has not been seen in an Indian film till date, and YRF has plans to surprise everyone by the sheer grandeur of the film.

With Aamir Khan on board, the trade is confident that the film would have some solid content which would help it sustain in the long run. Except Krrish 3, no Hindi film has really been able to utilize the Diwali period this decade, and Thugs of Hindostan is expected to show the real potential of the festive period. As of now, the makers have confirmed that the film will release on the Laxmi Pooja day, and not the post-Diwali day, which means that the film would find it a little difficult to set opening day record.

While not a lot of films have released on the Diwali day this decade, we don’t really know the true business prospects on that day, however the biz is bound to be affected by Diwali Pooja at a lot of places. None the less, we won’t rule out the possibility of Thugs of Hindostan breaking the rules and emerging victories on the first day itself. The second day biz of Thugs of Hindostan is expected to reach new heights, as a lot of people are expecting it to emerge the first ever Indian film to rake in more than Rs 50 crore on a single day. Within the first three days of its run, the movie is expected to set several records which includes the biggest opening weekend and biggest single day collection of all time.

Though surpassing the collections of Sanju is no cakewalk, but for a film as humongous as Thugs of Hindostan which features a superstar whom the audience trust blindly, the same should happen with ease, rather it might also challenge the opening weekend collections of Baahubali 2, which raked in Rs 128 crore in its 3 days run.

Well, with just a few months left for the release, we are all set to be blown away by the magnum opus starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead.