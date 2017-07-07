Ranbir Kapoor Niece Dancing To Galti Se Mistake Is A Must Watch!

While Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos with Katrina Kaif and director Anurag Basu, his family is adding some spunk to the promotion.

Well it’s none other than Ranbir’s niece Samara Sahni, who is cutely performing on Galti se mistake. A video posted by Neetu Kapoor showcased some adorable dance steps by lil Samara.

Watch the video here:

Sam slays Jagga 🕵️. 😘❤️😘❤️ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Ranbir and Katrina’s film has 29 tracks in total and 4 songs have been released till now. The first song Ullu Ka Pattha and second song Galti Se Mistake have already stolen everyone’s heart with its soothing beats and quirky dance moves by the duo! The third song released by the makers was Phir Wahi which showcases the bond between young Jagga and his father. Later, Katrina had shared a dance video wherein we could see her and Ranbir Kapoor doing dance rehearsal. They are in proper sync as they match steps.

The makers have also kept their fans hooked with some interesting behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of the film. Ranbir, who has essayed the role of a college boy, a rockstar and more in the past, will be seen as a school boy for the first time on the big screen.

Basu said in a statement: “Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with ‘Jagga Jasoos’, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time.”

The Ranbir-Anurag duo is set to recreate the magic woven by the blockbuster Barfi.

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.