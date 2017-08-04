Ranbir Kapoor, who has been spending a lot of time with Sanjay Dutt to imbibe his mannerisms, has put on a lot of weight to do complete justice to Sanju Baba’s biopic which has been helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

A picture of Ranbir Kapoor beefed up is floating on the internet. With Ranbir’s dedication to the movie we just can’t wait for some more information on it. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and his transformation for the same is unbelievable. His beefed look had gone viral leaving everyone gawking.

Take a look:

According to reports in Pinkvilla, the actor said, “I am really keeping my fingers crossed for Sanjay Dutt biopic, it was an altogether different experience shooting for the film. I can’t imagine and believe how much can a man go through hell in one life. He has paid for his deeds, made mistakes and got everything in this life. While filming there were times when I would observe him a lot, talk and walk like him but then I started to distance myself from him. After the image and look of Sanjay Dutt was released it was appreciated, but the role that I am portraying is not an act. I hope everyone likes it.”

Apparently, a source spoke about Sanjay Dutt’s reaction to the picture, “Sanjay got to know from someone how Ranbir’s look was circulated on various websites and everyone loved it. That’s when the actor learnt about the photos. On seeing them, he was stunned at the similarities that filmmaker Raju Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor had worked upon. He has absolutely loved it.”

The film is being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and is slated to release next year in March. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in a special role