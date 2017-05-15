Actor Ranbir Kapoor was snapped by paparazzi in Bandra, outside a Doctor’s clinic. After being unhappy about the pictures of his Dutt biopic look being leaked, looks like the actor is now taking care to stay away from any media glare. Ranbir was snapped in his car while attending a call. Interestingly, he was seen sporting a cap that very well hid his hair-do.

Ranbir has been taking immense efforts for the film, which is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Apart from the Dutt biopic, Ranbir’s second most talked about project is Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. The film stars Ranbir along with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. After much delay, the film is now set to release on 14th July. The shooting of the film began in 2014 but got delayed several times. The movie was supposed to release in 2015 earlier, but later got pushed to mid-2016. Last year, the makers decided to re-shoot some portions of the film and announced a release date of April 7, 2017. However, Anurag Basu clarified in February 2017 that since the film’s target audience are kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with their school exams.

Ranbir also has to start working on Ayan Mukerji’s next, Dragon which is a superhero film along with Alia Bhatt, after wrapping up with the Dutt biopic. Talking about the film’s title, Mukerji had mentioned, “I have not locked the title yet. Dragon is just the tentative title. It was called Dragon because, in the film, the boy has a connection with fire. It is his power. The guy has a mystical connection with fire. So, I called it Dragon. There’s something I like about the word.”