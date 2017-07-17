Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Dragon’ To Get A New Title?

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the critical acclaim he has been getting for his latest release Jagga Jasoos. The movie has fared quite well at the box too. After Ranbir finishes Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dutt Biopic“, he’ll be prepping up for Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon.

A Recent report in DNA suggests that the title of the film is not a final one but just a working title to indicate the main power of Ranbir’s character which is to play with fire. The team of the film is considering some other titles too but if they don’t land on to a better one they will stay with the same.

The film will go on floors in mid-October this year and will have Alia Bhatt opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir has 10 days shoot left for Dutt Biopic which is taking place in New York and after that he’ll start Dragon. The actor-director has given some memorable films in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani so the hopes for Dragon are already hitting the roof. The film’s genre is labeled as sci-fi fantasy and will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The stellar cast of the film plus the experimental genre is what will demand the eye-balls of many. There were also reports that the Amitabh Bachchan will have a gray shade in the film but nothing is official as yet. The film will not be a usual superhero flick having a mythological backdrop backed with heart-touching love story.

Alia Bhatt is in the celebratory mood after winning big in IIFA last night. She has Raazi with Vicky Kaushal to be directed by Meghna Gulzar based Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan which also stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif.