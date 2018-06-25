Ranbir Kapoor VS Salman Khan: Will Sanju Cross Race 3’s Day 1 Of 29.17 Crores? VOTE NOW!

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is based on the intriguing life of Sanjay Dutt. With less than a week for it’s release, the hype for the movie is at an all time high. With the release of Salman Khan’s Race 3 last weekend, Sanju already has a record to break.

Sanju’s very first trailer received considerably more views than Race 3 and is expected to perform much better in theaters. While Race 3 was an action packed masala entertainer, by the looks of the trailer of this Rajkumar Hirani film is set to be a critically acclaimed dramatic portrayal of veteran Sanjay Dutt.

Moreover fans excitingly await Ranbir Kapoor’s impressive makeover portraying Sanjay Dutt and looking at the trailer we really cannot put a finger as to who is Ranbir and who is Sanjay. Not only that the film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Ranbir’s last outing Jagga Jasoos was a flop, therefore the actor will hope that Sanju doesn’t follow suit. Sanju is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, releasing on June 29th.

Looking at Race 3’s below par performance, one thing is certain that audience value content and that there should be a proper balance.

On the very first day the sequel to the Race franchise opened to a smashing 29.17 crores. Trade pundits are betting high on Sanju to be able to break this record. Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju beat day 1 opening record of Salman’s Race 3?