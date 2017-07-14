Ranbir Kapoor to start Ayan’s next from mid-October

Ranbir Kapoor, who is all geared up for his first production venture Jagga Jasoos, says that he will start the shooting of Ayan Mukherji’s next titled Dragon” from October 15.

Ranbir shared the details about his next films at the special screening of his film “Jagga Jasoos” on Thursday.

“As far as Sanjay Dutt biopic is concerned, I will head to New York on Saturday to shoot there for five days and after coming back here, there is again 10 days of shoot is left. I will also start shooting of Ayan Mukherjee film from October 15,” he said.

Ranbir and Ayan have worked together for films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani“.

Just a day before the release of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Singh hosted a special screening of the film for Kapoor clan in Mumbai.

Neetu Singh, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir’s aunty Rima Jain, Yashraj’s new talent Aadar Jain who was introduced by Ranbir himself attended the screening. Late actor- filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife and Ranbir’s grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor too attended the screening as she share close bond with Ranbir since his childhood

Talking about excitement ahead of film’s release, Ranbir said, “Till the time audience doesn’t come on Friday and their energy flows in theaters, we can’t predict about result of the film.”

“The nervousness, anxiety, and excitement make you feel alive and the day it will not happen inside me, that day I think I will die so it’s a good thing that I am experiencing this, with this I feel alive,” he said.

Jagga Jasoos is a story of a young detective, played by Ranbir, who is in search of his missing father. Katrina Kaif features as his accomplice.

The film marks Ranbir’s second collaboration with director Anurag Basu. They previously worked together in 2012 movie Barfi!

The film hits the cinema hall today.