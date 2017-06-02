Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor is all set to release on 30th March 2018. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Fox Star Studios inks a 3-film deal with Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra over their next ventures. Rajkumar Hirani collaboration commences with Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, followed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next directorial venture.

After a few pictures of Ranbir’s look surfaced online, Dutt himself was shocked to see the resemblance between the two and went on to praise the actor.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will soon start promoting his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos opposite Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on 14th July 2017. Whereas, Sanjay Dutt recently finished wrapped filming for his comeback film Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar. Apart from this Sanjay Dutt has films like Malang and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Malang is a romantic thriller set in Varanasi whereas Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is the third instalment of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. The first film of the franchise revolved around a royal family of U.P and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. The film was extensively shot in Gujarat. The film received a positive response from critics and was a moderate success at the box-office.

The second instalment of the franchise was titled, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns which released in 2013. The film featured Jimmy Shergill and Mahi Gill, who reprised their roles from the previous film, while new additions to the cast included Irrfan Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Jimmy had won the Best Actor Award for this film at 11th Norway Bollywood Film Festival in Oslo. According to box-office reports, the film had a fair collection due to its outstanding dialogues.