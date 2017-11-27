Ranbir Kapoor Or Sanjay Dutt? We Are Sure You Will Get Tricked Too!

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s yet untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic featuring Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most awaited films of 2018. With various photos leaked of Ranbir Kapoor mirroring as Sanjay Dutt, we have one more flowing in recently.

From sporting long hair (Saajan) to a pointy moustache, Ranbir Kapoor is never looking himself in these looks. Everyone is shocked at how Hirani has transformed Ranbir into Sanjay Dutt. This surely will go down in the books of best biopics of all time.

The movie is apparently titled as Sanju… and will release on March 30 next year. It is a biographical drama film, written and directed by Hirani, and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The movie is part of a three-film deal signed by Fox Star Studios with Hirani and Chopra, read a statement issued during the commencement of the film.

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic features Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist of the movie. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

When asked about leaked pictures of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Hirani said, “That look was not supposed to get leaked. We were shooting that scene at Carter Road, and media somehow clicked and leaked those pictures.”

He is excited about the project.

“I am very glad that we are making a film with a lot of positivity and happiness and I feel when you make a film with a lot of joy, you are bound to make a good film and the story of the film is brilliant. Plus, Ranbir Kapoor is looking incredible in the film,” Hirani added.

Hirani, known for the Munna Bhai series and 3 Idiots, said his films are based and inspired from books and life’s experiences.