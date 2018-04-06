Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor took to the streets of Mumbai on Thursday as part of Pepsi’s latest Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi campaign. He regaled fans with anecdotes from his college days when he and his friends skipped class to go out and eat.

He spoke about how the idea of Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi resonates strongly with him, a statement said.

“It’s no secret that I am a huge foodie. The love for all kinds of food, right from vada pavs to tandoori chicken runs in my veins,” said Ranbir.

“I was shooting for Brahmastra, so I am on a diet and cannot have roti and chawal (wheat and rice). Therefore, my life is sookha sookha (dry) right now.”

On his experience of working for the campaign, he said: “The brand has always created relatable campaigns and Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi is no different. It tells the perfect story of the three musketeers – friends, food and Pepsi. I’m extremely excited to be a part of the campaign and bring my stories of friendship and food to my fans at Carter Road today.”