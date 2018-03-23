Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh​ ​& Deepika Padukone To Come Together; Details Inside!

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma & Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to come together for a world tour. When we have so many stars uniting for a big project it has to be big isn’t it?

The source close to this development spilled the beans about the tour to DNA. The source said, “While the dates haven’t been decided yet, it’s definitely taking shape on paper. The organisers are hoping to schedule it around September-October this year. Considering these stars are among the biggest and busiest names in Bollywood at the moment, it will take some time to work out their dates.”

This is not the first time that such big stars of Bollywood are coming together for a tour. The source added, “Back in the day, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been on world tours together. There have been many such stage shows that have seen superstars collaborate. When there was no social media, this was the only way fans in other countries could see their favourite actors in person.”

This trend of stars coming together for tours started after Karan Johar led Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Aditya Roy Kapur and rapper Badshah for a series of shows across the US and Salman Khan led had Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul, and Guru Randhawa on the Da-Bangg tour. The source concluded, “The response to these shows has proved the far-reaching popularity of Bollywood actors. This has encouraged the organisers to plan more such events.”