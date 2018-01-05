Ranbir Kapoor & Rajkumar Hirani’s Dutt Biopic Release Date Gets Postponed

After curiously waiting for months and days, here’s a sad news for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans. The most anticipated film of Ranbir Kapoor, the Dutt Biopic, yet again gets postponed on a further date. :(

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor’s much-hyped film, Dutt biopic will now be releasing on June 29, 2018.

The official handle of Fox Star Hindi took to its Twitter account and wrote, “The no-holds-barred story of Sanjay Dutt, directed by @RajkumarHirani, #DuttBiopic releasing on June 29! A Fox Star Studios presentation, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and #RajkumarHirani. #RanbirKapoor.”

The no-holds-barred story of Sanjay Dutt, directed by @RajkumarHirani, #DuttBiopic releasing on June 29! A Fox Star Studios presentation, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and #RajkumarHirani. #RanbirKapoor — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) January 5, 2018

Well, this news is really upsetting for all of us. Earlier, the Sanjay Dutt biopic was supposed to hit the theatres on March 30, 2018, but now it has been moved further. Another Fox Star film, Baaghi 2 has been preponed to March 30.

Trending

A few months back, the pictures of the Jagga Jasoos actor went viral from the sets of Dutt biopic and IT LITERALLY BROKE THE INTERNET! Ranbir looked a carbon copy of Sanjay Dutt in those pictures. When we saw them, it just left us highly excited to look forward to the film.

Also, there were reports that Ranbir is quite dedicated and he is making sure that every frame in the film looks PERFECT! Apparently, he has also shot a few scenes twice. This shows that Ranbir is worried and excited for the film, just like us!

In the past, we saw Ranbir’s film Jagga Jasoos didn’t do well at the box office. So the hopes with Dutt biopic are huge! But all you Ranbir and Hirani fans out there, you will have to wait a little more to witness this duo’s magic on the big screen!