Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan make the news once again as the two reportedly met each other in secret in London, fueling the rumours about their supposed relationship.

There were a lot of such rumours about the two actors last year, when they were seen smoking together in New York. This led to Mahira being severely trolled on social media for smoking and wearing a short dress.

According to a report by SpotboyE, Ranbir Kapoor was in London after wrapping up the first schedule for his upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria.While the rest of the film team went back to Mumbai, the Roy actor decided to get off at London’s Heathrow Airport where the flight had a layover. According to SpotboyE’s source, he then met Mahira Khan who was in London to promote her film Verna, which had caused some controversy in Pakistan and was invited as guest on BBC programme HARDtalk. However, no pictures of this supposed meeting have come out as yet, in order to back up the claim.

Talking about the controversy that had stirred last year, Mahira had said the HARDTalk host Stephen Sackur, “One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you,” reports news agency IANS. Ranbir Kapoor had also released a statement after their New York pictures went viral. He said, “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about.”