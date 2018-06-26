Ranbir Kapoor & Luv Ranjan Were Supposed To Do Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety?

Ranbir Kapoor has recently been in news regarding his much awaited film Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is based on the intriguing life of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. One of his upcoming movies include one with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan co-starring Ajay Devgn.

Looking at the trailer fans are eagerly waiting for the films release as Ranbir has nailed Sanjay Dutt’s look and seems to carry out his role well. Ranbir has lately been in talks with popular RomCom director Luv Ranjan to star in his next. Luv’s next venture will also star Ajay Devgn, but the project is delayed as both actors are caught up in prior commitments.

Although in a recent interview with MidDay.com Ranbir revealed some interesting facts. It seems Ranbir Kapoor was supposed to star in Luv Ranjan’s latest superhit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor went on to say that after watching Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) he approached Ranjan to collaborate on a film, he added saying, “I saw it on a flight to London and messaged him that I would love to work with him. Over the years, we spoke about various subjects, including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. But I am happy we’re coming together for this film.”

Ranbir is working on a string of projects post Sanju. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s multi-starrer Brahmastra and after that he will start working on Shamshera. After both these films he will then focus on Luv Ranjan’s next. It’s a busy year for Ranbir Kapoor and fans are excited to watch the actor dazzle on the silver screen.