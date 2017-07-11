Jagga Jasoos is definitely a musical adventure for kids, both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

Their next destination is Delhi, where their first stop was Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj area of Delhi.

The school campus had hundred percent attendance where all the kids had turned up to see both Ranbir and Katrina. The duo not only met kids but also addressed them about their film Jagga Jasoos‘.

See all the pictures from the event here:

1 of 9

Both actors were seen answering the queries of innocent minds but also danced to the songs Galti Se Mistake and Ullu Ka Pattha from Jagga Jasoos, leaving them mesmerized.

Jagga Jasoos revolves around a school boy played by Ranbir Kapoor who is in the search of his missing father. What unfolds are a series of adventures and findings for the young boy Jagga.

Trending :

The trailer of the film was loved by one and all and was appreciated for all the reasons. The songs from the film Ullu ka Pattha, Galti se Mistake and Jhumritalaiyya further have left the audience hooked to the soothing tunes.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.

On the other work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which is slated for 2018 release. whereas Katrina Kaif features opposite Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. The actress will also be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.