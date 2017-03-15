Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Starrer Jagga Jasoos Release Date Still Not Confirmed!

When Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were first signed together for Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos, there was a lot of excitement over the same. The ex-couple maintained professionalism and finished working on the film but there seems to be a huge issue with the two refusing to appear together for promotions now. Jagga Jasoos trailer was unveiled recently and from the look of it, we certainly thought it was worth the wait but we now hear, there has been a further delay in the release of the film and that’s certainly not a good news.

Earlier, the film was slated to release in April however, recent reports claimed that it will be hitting the screens in July. Although, according to reports, even that is not confirmed and may be set for a further delay.

A popular daily, recently reported that the film is being put up on sale. Produced by Ranbir Kapoor, Anurag Basu and Disney India, reports stated that the makers wish to offload the film for Rs 130 crores.

In the meantime, Ranbir Kapoor has started working on his next, which is Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Dutt Biopic. He will be essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt in the actor’s biopic and we recently saw him in a changed look for the film.

Jagga Jasoos is a comedy-drama film which tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. Previously, Basu had mentioned that since the film’s target audience is kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with exams.

He had said, Jagga Jasoos is a family holiday film. Since exams are pushed at most of the places…we are contemplating the delay…Only if we get a better date”, post which, the date was pushed to April, 7th.

When will Jagga Jasoos eventually release? We’ll have to wait and watch!