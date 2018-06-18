Ranbir Kapoor: “I Have Only Learned From My Failures And Not From My Successes”

For Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, failures have translated to more learning than his success stories.

In a rare question and answer session with fans on social media on on Sunday, when a user asked him about how he deals with frustration and failures, Ranbir said: “I have only learned from my failures and not from my successes.”

And how does he celebrate success?

“By wiping the sweat off my forehead and muttering ‘bach gaye’ to myself,” said the actor, who has had a career of many hits and misses in Bollywood.

Having forayed into films with “Saawariya“, Ranbir featured in films like “Wake Up Sid“, “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani” and “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year” before entering a new league with movies like “Rockstar“, “Barfi!” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani“.

“Bombay Velvet“, “Tamasha” and “Jagga Jasoos” are some of the films that didn’t work for Ranbir.

When a fan asked where does Ranbir see himself 10 years from now, the actor said: “I hope I can continue entertaining all of you for years to come.”

His forthcoming movie is “Sanju“, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.

He says working in a biopic has been “terrifying and exciting at the same time”.