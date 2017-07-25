After Rishi Kapoor bashed Anurag Basu for Jagga Jasoos’ failure, Ranbir Kapoor is alleging that Karan Johar ‘makes money out of’ film stars. In a television interview, the actor has expressed that he is tired of Johar’s chat show and was forced to be a part of it this season.

When asked if Koffee with Karan was a good idea, the actor said, “You know Karan so well and he makes you so comfortable and you are chatting with him and you don’t realise there are a billion people taking every word of yours seriously and that you are going to get screwed for it later. I am tired of Koffee with Karan. I was forced this season. I told Karan I don’t want to come in and I and Anushka were actually going to protest and get the film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. It’s not right.”

We assume Ranbir didn’t say these seriously! Or did he?

Karan Johar has recently apologized for his “nepotism rocks” act at the IIFA. In an interview with NDTV Karan Johar said, “The idea of that joke was entirely mine, so I take the onus of the idea of what we said. And I think we went a bit too far with the Kangana mention. Of course, I don’t believe that ‘nepotism rocks’. Of course, I believe that only talent rocks. If anything that rocks, it’s your talent, hard work and conviction. It’s the energy you bring to your job. What we said was meant to be a joke, which I think has been misplaced, misunderstood and I think it went wrong. I regret it.”

Trending :

On the work front, Ranbir’s production venture Jagga Jasoos has not had an impressive run at the box office. The film had opened to good reviews but that, unfortunately, did not reflect on its box office performance. Anurag Basu’s directorial Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir and Katrina Kaif in the lead has collected 53.38 crores till date.