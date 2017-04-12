Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt in a biopic on the thespian, says more than half the project is complete.

Ranbir, who was spotted at the red carpet of the fourth edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2017 Awards on Tuesday, was sporting a different look.

He said: “As you can see, I’m in the look of Sanjay Dutt and the movie is 60 per cent complete and soon it will get over.”

“It feels very proud that I’m doing the Sanjay Dutt biopic and I’m very thankful to Vinod sir (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) and Sanjay sir specially,” added Ranbir.

Ranbir was last seen in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a romantic drama written and directed by Karan Johar.

When asked about his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir said: “‘Jagga Jasoos‘ is already delayed, but it will be releasing soon. I think around end of July it will be released”.

He even rubbished the news about Katrina Kaif not promoting the film, in which she too appears with him. Ranbir quoted: “It’s not like that. Katrina has worked really hard on the film. This film is as special as for her as it is for me. We will definitely promote it, and in a grand way. It takes a lot of efforts to make a film. It is a special film.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala in key roles. The film is directed Rajkumar Hirani, who previously directed blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots and Munnabhai Series.

Post this biopic Ranbir will start working for Ayan Mukherjee’s Dragon which will also star Alia Bhatt in a lead role. Ayan Mukherjee has previously helmed movies like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Dragon will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.