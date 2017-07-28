Ranbir Kapoor denies dating Mahira Khan? Says, “I’m single”

The grapevine is abuzz with rumours of Ranbir Jagga Jasoos Kapoor dating Mahira Raees Khan since the past one week. However, neither the Indian actor nor the Pakistani actress has opened up on their relationship status, choosing to keep the matter a secret affair!

Recently, in an interview with AIB, the Kapoor lad has claimed that he is single. When asked about his relationship status, Ranbir said, “This is the first time I am single and it’s amazing. You have a lot of time for yourself. I’m not meeting anybody. The only people you meet are the film industry people and eventually, the only people you start talking to are actresses.” However, Ranbir did not deny that he is tired of dating actresses.

Mahira though did not say anything directly, but the actress’ latest Instagram post is meaningful and indicative of her reply to those who are curious to learn about her relationship with Ranbir. Her status reads, “First of all, No. Second of all, No.” She captioned this status “For Mostly Everything”.

For mostly everything 🤚🏼 A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT



Since the past one week, there have been reports about the two actors dating each other. A recent report in Mumbai Mirror states that the 32-year-old actress, who divorced her husband a couple of years ago and has a son was introduced to the 34-year-old actor by some common friends on a trip abroad and the two have developed a close friendship since then. A source told the newspaper, “Ranbir and Mahira met during one of their trips abroad and got along like a house on fire. They have stayed in touch ever since.”

It was only last year that Ranbir Kapoor called it quits with his girlfriend for 6 years, Katrina Kaif. Prior to this, the Kapoor lad was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone. Is he just friends with Mahira?