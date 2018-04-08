Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fans were extremely happy after hearing the news of the duo walking for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show on April 9. But according to the recent report, the duo will not be walking for the same. Read on to know why.

Mijwan Fashion Show was scheduled to take place in Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on April 9 but that is unlikely to happen now. A spokesperson from the organizers confirmed the same in a statement.

Read the statement released by the organizers:

We regret to inform you that the Mijwan Fashion Show scheduled in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on 9th April 2018 has been postponed by a week or so. Both our show stoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have taken ill and we are waiting for them to recover. We will inform you as soon as a new date is finalised. Apologies for the inconvenience caused and hope you will bear with us.