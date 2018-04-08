Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone fans were extremely happy after hearing the news of the duo walking for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the Mijwan Fashion Show on April 9. But according to the recent report, the duo will not be walking for the same. Read on to know why.
Mijwan Fashion Show was scheduled to take place in Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on April 9 but that is unlikely to happen now. A spokesperson from the organizers confirmed the same in a statement.
#TheWalk of Mijwan #FashionShow…… 9 years of mijwan … the journey … #Muses…… the #fabulous #dapper #Charming #RanbirKapoor with the very #beautiful #stunning @deepikapadukone … together for @mwsyouth @mmalhotraworld #mijwan #chikankari #womenempowerment @azmishabana18 @mantagoyal #manishmalhotraworld
Read the statement released by the organizers:
We regret to inform you that the Mijwan Fashion Show scheduled in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on 9th April 2018 has been postponed by a week or so. Both our show stoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have taken ill and we are waiting for them to recover. We will inform you as soon as a new date is finalised. Apologies for the inconvenience caused and hope you will bear with us.
Trending
- Fashion FriYay: Times When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Proved How She Is Ever-Fashion-Ready
- Hansal Mehta Says Kapil Sharma’s Language Is A Sad Reflection Of His Mind
Earlier, Manish Malhotra had announced the reunion of Ranbir and Deepika with a post. “I am thrilled to have Deepika and Ranbir as showstoppers for the Walk of Mijwan. I have worked with them before in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and they both are not only fantastic actors but style icons for millions of Indians,” Malhotra told IANS over an email. ”In Deepika I find the confidence, grace and femininity that embodies the inspiration of my collection. Ranbir has an effortless sense of style and what he wears, he truly owns. His panache and magnetism compliment what a Manish Malhotra man is,” he added. Malhotra will showcase the variations of Chikankari along with elegant embroidery technique in the fashion show. 2018 will mark 9 years of Mijwan.