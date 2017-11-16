Ranbir Kapoor & Chef’s Director Raja Krishna Menon To Collaborate For A Film?

Ranbir Kapoor has been a lot in the news these days. His professional, as well as personal life, is under the deep scanner.

In the past, the Barfi actor has delivered some phenomenal films. But his last film did not really work at the box office. His Jagga Jasoos which he was expecting to be a huge hit, had tanked big time at the box office.

His films mostly are appreciated by the critics but the audiences fail to accept them. Now, according to a report in DNA, Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon is keen to work with Ranbir. A source reveals, “Raja Krishna Menon (the director of Airlift and Chef) is planning a film with Ranbir Kapoor. He’s working on the script currently. The actor and the director are yet to meet and take the discussion forward.”

Talking about the same, Raja said, “I am planning a film. It’s a fictional thriller-drama. The first draft of the film is ready. I do have a few actors in mind but I don’t want to name anyone right now. I haven’t approached anyone. We plan to begin shooting sometime around end-summer next year.” Further, he was asked about signing Ranbir, Raja said that he is a fantastic actor and would love to work with him. “Ranbir is a fantastic actor. I would love to work with him. He makes some interesting choices. I haven’t offered him the film yet. He’s busy with Brahmastra right now. We had planned to meet, not for a film or anything, but just to catch up and know each other. We don’t know each other at all. We just wanted to meet and discuss what space he would like to be in. But right now, if you ask me, there’s nothing which has been discussed with him,” he added.

On the work front, Ranbir has wrapped up the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dutt biopic. Earlier, his look from the film was revealed, and Ranbir looked a ditto copy of Sanjay Dutt. It is being reported that the Dutt trailer will be releasing in December. Ranbir has been also roped in for Ayan Mukerji’s Bramhastra which also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.