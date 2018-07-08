Ranbir Kapoor + Ajay Devgn + Christmas = BLOCKBUSTER! Luv Ranjan Film Gets A Release Date

After the unprecedented success of Sanju, everyone is waiting for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects. Yes he has biggies like Brahmastra & Shamshera in his bag but one project is very special. An Ajay Devgn film with Luv Ranjan. Luv, pulling out a casting coup, is very excited about this film.

There was no announcement about the the release date of the film or when its filming will start. There was news that the makers decided to start shooting by the end of this year but due to Ranbir & Ajay’s hectic schedule they will not be able to start on time. The news flowing is the makers are planning to start the shoot in the middle of next year. By June, is what the current filming status looks like.

The makers have also locked the Christmas 2020 release date for the film. Ranbir Kapoor + Ajay Devgn + Christmas, the equation spells blockbuster all the way. The film is all set to go on the floors next year and is being produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films.

“Luv Films is looking forward to this project. We do a lot of work with T-Series and will continue to do so. However, as far as Luv’s next with Ajay and Ranbir is concerned, it’s too early to talk about it. Discussions are on but nothing has been finalised yet,” Garg said in a statement to IANS.

Garg says they are elated to have Ranbir and Ajay on board. Ranjan said: “When an actor is excited about their role and their character in the film – things like whether it’s a one hero or two hero film is immaterial. The fact is that both the actors found the script amazing.”

The film will bring back Ajay and Ranbir together on-screen after Raajneeti.