Football fever has been growing exponentially in the country over the last few years. A lot of this has to be credited to the efforts that have been put in by B-Town to promote the sport. Carrying on in the same spirit, the ASFC, led by Abhishek Bachchan took on the CISF team for a friendly match in Mumbai yesterday.

Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Vivian Dsena, Armaan Jain, Vikram Thapa, Raj Kundra, Armaan Rehlan, Antoni Pecora, Sachiin Joshi, Jim Sarbh, Marc Robinson, Utsav Bachani and Mazhar Dalvi were also part of this illustrious team of philanthropists and football enthusiasts. Ranbir who has been known to be a football aficionado and huge Barcelona fan was the vice-captain of the squad.

ASFC won the friendly match against CISF 2 – 1. The CISF team constituted of players from Maharashtra, Goa, Daman and Diu.

Catch few pictures from the match right here:

What is quite interesting is that the captain and vice-captain of ASFC are themselves proud owners of ISL teams. Abhishek Bachchan owns Chennaiyan FC while Ranbir Kapoor is the owner of Mumbai City FC. So their passion for football is quite evident.

“­­­­I was very happy to get at least 5 minutes on the pitch after over a year just trying to recover from injury. I am so happy, the boys played immensely and showed great heart and we were up against a formidable team. I am so happy a win after a long time. Coming back from one down and then winning 2 – 1 and then holding it, the boys were just fantastic.” said captain Abhishek Bachchan.

India is proudly hosting FIFA Under – 17 World Cup in October this year. The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called for the support of not only children but also parents to encourage boys and girls to play football and develop both skill and fitness.