Rana Daggubati Turns Ambassador For Telugu Tigers

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati on Wednesday was appointed the brand ambassador of Telugu Tigers team in the second edition of Premiere Futsal which kicks-off in Mumbai on September 15.

In a statement, it was also announced that Rana is the co-owner of the team.

Deco, the former Barcelona and Chelsea star, has been named as the marquee player for Telugu Tigers. Rana is confident the team will rock in this year’s competition.

“It has been a matter of great pride and honour to be associated with Telugu Tigers in Premier Futsal. I am sure with Deco as a marquee player in the team; the Telugu Tigers will rock this year. I am also sure that my fans will come in large numbers to support my team in Premier Futsal across every centre,” Rana said in the statement.

On being signed as the team’s marquee player, Deco said: “I am really excited to have got an opportunity to travel to India and play in Premier Futsal. Unfortunately, I could not play last year in the inaugural edition due to injury but this year I am excited and looking forward for the experience.”

In Mumbai, the first round of matches will be played till September 17. The next round of matches will be played in Bengaluru from September 19. The semi-finals and final will be held in Dubai from September 26 to October 1. The inaugural edition of Premier Futsal was played in 2016, and it was won by Mumbai 5s.

Rana Daggubati, who has made his presence felt in the television space with his show “No. 1 Yaari”, says he also has plans to venture into the web series space but feels the market is not mature enough.

Having succeeded as a television show host of the popular show “No. 1 Yaari”, Rana says he still has a lot more to figure out.

“Television is a great medium, but it’s still very young for an actor like me to figure out. This space has been explored by seniors such as Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi but youngsters like Tarak (Jr NTR) and me are still figuring it out,” Rana told IANS.

Jr NTR is currently hosting the Telugu version of reality TV show “Bigg Boss”.

Asked if his presence on television can extend to web series space, Rana said: “We are writing and developing a bunch of things. The market is not very mature and we don’t know its size yet. You could do something in a lakh or even on a budget of a crore. It will take time.”