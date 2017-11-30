Rana Daggubati To Star In Haathi Mere Saathi, Will Be A Tribute To The Old Classic

Eros International’s Trinity Pictures announced its next franchise film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The film will star the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati.

The film will go on floors in January 2018. The trilingual film will be shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and it will be helmed by acclaimed director Prabhu Solomon.

#HaathiMereSaathi will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil… Starts Jan 2018 in Thailand… Will also be filmed across various locations in India… Diwali 2018 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2017

Rana Daggubati in #HaathiMereSaathi… A brand new story inspired by true events, it will be a tribute to the classic #HaathiMereSaathi… Directed by Prabhu Solomon [of #Kumki and #Mynaa]… Produced by Eros International’s Trinity Pictures… contd… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2017

The movie, a brand-new story inspired by true events will be a tribute to the classic superhit animal film—Haathi Mere Saathi. With shooting commencing in Thailand in January 2018 along with various locations across India, the film will be mounted on a scale with never-seen-before visual effects in this genre.

Speaking on the announcement, Ajit Thakur, CEO, Trinity Pictures said, “Continuing to build our promise of mega franchises based on completely new and contemporary stories, we are very excited to announce Haathi Mere Saathi. I have been always inspired by this space and it’s a dream to create a true-blue animal film signifying a deep and strong bond between humans and animals. Elephants, the largest land animals on the planet, are among the most expressive of creatures. These giants can depict the finest emotions like joy, anger, grief, compassion, love reside in them and with Haathi Mere Saathi, we are hoping to present a truly enjoyable, entertaining and thought-provoking animal film for all ages. And with Prabhu Solomon’s passion and Rana Daggubati’s star power, we have the best team on board to realise this dream”.

Further Rana added that he is happy that Trinity is backing cinema of such genre. “There’s a very exciting physical language to the character I’m playing in Haathi Mere Saathi something entirely different from what I’ve done in the past. I’ve always wanted to be a part of the content that can travel across the country, and am very happy that Trinity is backing cinema of this genre. It’s a rare story about the relevance of nature in our lives, narrated through a wonderful relationship between man and elephant. This story is definitely another of those rare challenges I’m beginning to enjoy being a part of. Prabhu Solomon passion for nature and elephants makes him probably the finest craftsman in the country who can handle a story like this,” he added.

Director Prabhu Solomon said, “I once again commence a journey with one of my favourite subjects – elephants and happy to have a leading studio like Eros & Trinity back it. Elephants are truly amazing, intelligent and magnificent creatures and humans can take notes from the way they live, think and act and love. It will be quite exciting and a first for me to shoot the film simultaneously in multiple languages and I’m looking forward to the experience”.

Haathi Mere Saathi is all set to release on Diwali 2018.