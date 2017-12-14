Rana Daggubati Gifts Us The Logo Of Haathi Mere Saathi On His Birthday

Rana Daggubati on its birthday has revealed the logo of its upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie is not a remake of Rajesh Khanna’s 1971 film with the same name but it has the same premise of friendship between a man and elephant.

Eros International’s Trinity Pictures announced the eponymous franchise will be a tribute to the old classic and will go on floors in January next year, read a statement. It will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with Rana in the lead.

Inspired from true events, the remake will be helmed by Prabhu Solomon. Filming of the remake will commence in Thailand and then travel to various locations across India.

“It’s a rare story about the relevance of nature in our lives, narrated through a wonderful relationship between man and elephant. This story is definitely another of those rare challenges I’m beginning to enjoy being a part off. Prabhu Solomon passion for nature and elephants makes him probably the finest craftsman in the country who can handle a story like this,” Rana recently said in his statement. Haathi Mere Saathi is slated to release on Diwali 2018.Rana was last seen Baahubali which turned out to be a super hit affair at the box office.

