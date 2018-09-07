Ram Kadam Gets Into Another Controversy; Tweets That Sonali Bendre Passed Away

Ram Kadam, an elected MLA Of BJP is yet again surrounded by controversy as he spreads fake news of Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre passing away. Sonali is currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York after the actress got diagnosed with a high grade cancer.

Ram Kadam, took to twitter to share the fake news with a picture of the beautiful actress, and deleted it later as he faced criticism regarding the same.

Check out his tweet here:

Kadam later on, cleared that it was a rumour, further writing, “About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery”

About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018

In a world where, each and every person is dealing with the consequences of spreading unconfirmed news, from mob lynching cases to now this, such a tweet or message isn’t expected from a leader. There are millions of people who follow these mass leaders, so it is indeed necessary for them to confirm the information before sharing it at mass platforms.

However, in July the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a high-grade cancer.

Post her diagnosis, the Duplicate actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

She shared that there are “moments of pain and low energy”.

“But I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime… basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone,” she added.