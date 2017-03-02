Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma confirmed on Wednesday that he is not planning to make a sequel of his 1995 blockbuster, Rangeela.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Sarkar 3, when asked about “Rangeela 2“, RGV said, “No that isn’t true.”

The film that starred Urmila Matondkar, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan, became a commercial success and also garnered critical acclaim.

With the film, Urmila became an overnight sensation and it was also considered as a turning point in Aamir’s career. Recently, there was speculation that RGV has plans to make a sequel of the super-hit film.

RGV’s upcoming film “Sarkar 3” is the third instalment of the “Sarkar” franchise and the trailer of the film has received a positive response. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Jackie Shroff and Yami Gautam.

Sarkar 3 is set to release on April 7.