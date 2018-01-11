Ram Gopal Varma Will Be Back With An Adult Film With Mia Malkova

Ram Gopal Varma is back with a new movie and it looks like he’s ready to launch a new porn star in the industry. The director is known for pushing his limits and exploring a new side and new topic with every film.

But we obviously know his fascination for Sex and Sunny Leone and now this new movie is also related to sex! It’ titled as God, Sex and Truth and features Porn star Mia Malkova. The trailer of the movie is set to release on January 16th at 9 am.

Mia posted this message on Twitter, “Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD, SEX and TRUTH. After Sunny Leone, I am the second adult star to act under his direction.”

Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoomin pic.twitter.com/0lfaipKhAA — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018

Here’s another poster of the movie, that has Ram Gopal Varma blocking revealing visuals of Mia.

Thank you @RGVzoomin for shooting GOD ,SEX and TRUTH with me..it’s been an exhilarating experience to see myself through ur vision #GodSexTruth pic.twitter.com/Vsm153sMFD — Mia Malkova (@MiaMalkova) January 11, 2018

Mia is a pornographic actress known for her adult content in America while Ram Gopal Varma was off twitter for a while but is back again. He told IANS, “When I stopped tweeting, I had got bored with being on Twitter and got off and now I got bored of not being on Twitter and I got on,” he said.

He is back to being provocative. Is that again going to be his USP?”Neither a tiger changes its stripes nor a snake changes its fangs and whether that’s my USP or not, that’s me,” he said.

Why is his first tweet so aggressive in challenging actor Pavan Kalyan to get into politics?”I was not challenging, just suggesting,” said Varma.

He seems very sure that megastar Rajinikanth will make an impact in politics. “I am not just sure but I am convinced that Rajini will sweep the elections and no other party will get even one vote,” he said.

Does he genuinely feel that Rajinikanth has a bright future in politics and Pavan doesn’t?

“I never said PK doesn’t have. All I said is he should show the same courage and confidence like Rajini,” said Varma.

Does he see an MGR-Karunanidhi kind of clash between Rajinikanth and actor Kamal Haasan?

“They belong to two different states and so the comparison is misplaced,” said the filmmaker.On his NTR biopic’s progress, he said: “It’s timed for release before the next election.”