Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made snide remarks at National Film Awards, saying superstar Aamir Khan’s decision to skip all award events points out at the losing relevance of the system in India.

The director, who often gets embroiled in controversies due to his remarks, tweeted on Sunday that “Aamir doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award committee including National (Film Awards)”.

He posted: “Fact that Aamir khan, the greatest filmmaker of India does not attend any award events including National Award speaks about those events.”

“Highest quality films are made by Aamir and that he doesn’t care to be measured by any Indian award committee including National speaks loud.”

At the 64th National Film Awards announcement earlier this month, the Best Actor honour went to Akshay Kumar for Hindi movie “Rustom“, leaving much of Bollywood wondering why movies like “Dangal” and “Aligarh” were left out.

It is being speculated that Aamir’s work in “Dangal” was not taken into consideration because he doesn’t attend any award functions.

Kashmiri girl Zaira Wasim was named as the Best Supporting Actress for “Dangal”.

Ram Gopal Varma is currently reshooting some portions of Sarkar 3. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 12th May, but now it may get postponed.

The film features the ensembled cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer in an extended cameo. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles and is expected to hit the screen during the Diwali weekend.

Aamir is also working in Thugs of Hindostan which will be his second project with writer-director Vijay Krishna Acharya after Dhoom 3. Thugs of Hindostan will be produced under Yash Raj Films and is slated to release in Diwali, 2018.