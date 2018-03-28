Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed actor Nagarjuna in his debut film Shiva in 1989, is ecstatic to direct his son Akhil Akkineni in an upcoming film.

Ram Gopal Varma, who has directed Nagarjuna in a gripping cop story titled Officer, on Tuesday tweeted: “Just love the circle of life Nagarjuna produced my debut Shiva and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna’s Officer and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing Akhil Akkineni‘s film with me as director.”

The @AkhilAkkineni8 film am making is a very highly intense and extremely realistic action film and not at all a young cute love story..it’s a very hard love story at its core but emotionally packaged with a very high degree of sensitive violence mixed with tremendous love — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

Other details related to the movie are still under wraps. Ram Gopal Varma has also directed Nagarjuna in films like Antham, Govinda Govinda and Drohi.

Officer, a cop thriller brings the actor and director duo back together after a gap of over two decades. The film is slated for release on May 25.

Even though Ram Gopal Varma has high regards for Nagarjuna, he still thinks Akhil Akkineni is better than the Oopiri actor in many ways.

Check out his tweets:

Just love the circle of life @iamnagarjuna produced my debut #Shiva and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna’s #Officer and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing @AkhilAkkineni8 ‘s film with me as director — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

Hey @iamnagarjuna I want to be honest,even if u will beat me with a cycle chain. I really think @AkhilAkkineni8 has a better voice, better style,better demeanour and many other few things better than what u had when u were doing #Shiva — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018