Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed actor Nagarjuna in his debut film Shiva in 1989, is ecstatic to direct his son Akhil Akkineni in an upcoming film.

Ram Gopal Varma, who has directed Nagarjuna in a gripping cop story titled Officer, on Tuesday tweeted: “Just love the circle of life Nagarjuna produced my debut Shiva and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna’s Officer and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing Akhil Akkineni‘s film with me as director.”

Other details related to the movie are still under wraps. Ram Gopal Varma has also directed Nagarjuna in films like Antham, Govinda Govinda and Drohi.

Officer, a cop thriller brings the actor and director duo back together after a gap of over two decades. The film is slated for release on May 25.

Even though Ram Gopal Varma has high regards for Nagarjuna, he still thinks Akhil Akkineni is better than the Oopiri actor in many ways.

Check out his tweets:

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here