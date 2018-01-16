After Aiyaary, Rakul Preet To Romance Ajay Devgn In His Next!

Rakul Preet who is gearing up for the release of her film opposite Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen romancing Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s contemporary rom-com. A quirky take on urban relationships, the film will have Rakul play the character of a fiery, feisty and super confident urban young girl. Rakul will soon start shooting for this light-hearted comedy based on relationships.

Speaking about Rakul, Writer and Producer Luv Ranjan says “When we met Rakul, her energy from the minute go was just wonderful. It didn’t take us too long to bring her on board for the film because her natural persona fit the character brief to the tee”.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says “Rakul made her debut with us with Yaariyan. And we have a great association with Luv and Ajay. We are delighted taking these relationships forward. Her being a great performer and her strong foothold in the south just made her our perfect package”.

Tabu and Ajay Devgn who have already showcased their on-screen chemistry whenever the duo has come together will be seen together yet again for this rom-com.

The film is directed by Akiv Ali and Produced by T- Series and Luv Films. The film will be a festive treat for the audience as it is set to release on Dussehra, 19th October 2018.