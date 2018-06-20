Rakul Preet Has Finished Half Of The Shooting For Her Upcoming Film

Actress Rakul Preet, who last featured in Neeraj Pandey’s “Aiyaary“, says 50 per cent of the shoot of her forthcoming urban romantic comedy film with Ajay Devgn, is complete.

During an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the Femina Miss India grand finale here on Tuesday, Rakul said: “Right now in the Hindi film industry, I am working on a film with Ajay Devgn sir. It is an urban rom-com and it is being produced by Luv Ranjan sir.

“We are 50 per cent through the film, so the audience will be able to see the film really soon and then I have bunch of south Indian films. I am working on three Tamil films and one Telugu film.”

The Ajay-starrer also features Tabu in a pivotal role and it will focus on modern-day urban relationships in a quirky way. The film, slated to release around Dussehra in October, is being shot extensively in Himachal Pradesh and London.

It is being directed by editor-turned-director Akiv Ali and co-produced by T-Series and Luv Films.