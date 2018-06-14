Actress Rakul Preet says being fit is a way to sanity and rejuvenation for her.

She has pushed her limits to get the right frame for her role in romantic comedy with Ajay Devgn. In fact, she flaunted her washboard abs on the cover of a health magazine.

“Fitness to me is a way of life. It’s sanity and rejuvenation for me. Whether stressed or happy I like to workout… I feel like each cell of my body breathes,” Rakul said in a statement to IANS.

“What you sow is what you reap. So, how you treat your body is how it will treat you back. I eat clean and I don’t call it a diet! I love to eat a lot and I workout everyday,” she added.

Rakul has also featured in Telugu films. In Bollywood, she has done “Yaariyan” and “Aiyaary“.