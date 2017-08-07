Karan Johar is a proud father to twins – Yash and Roohi. He made the big announcement at the start of 2017 and since then he can’t keep gushing about being a father. When Karan Johar broke this news, almost everyone inside the industry and outside was happily surprised.

The filmmaker feels it was just his instinct which helped him in making the decision. Since the announcement, Karan’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see a peek of his children, Roohi and Yash. Earlier Karan had shared pictures of their hands and everybody was waiting impatiently to catch a clear glimpse of the adorable beings.

Today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karan shared a picture of his adorable kids along with his lovely mother Hiroo Johar. Take a look at the awwwdorable picture here:

Karan has been constantly talking about his fatherhood, how Yash and Roohi are doing and how the two little angels have become the center of his life. The producer recently wrote a heartwarming open letter for the kids.

Kjo penned open letter to his kids in Vogue,

He started off saying, “I was 44-years-old when you were born to me, and almost immediately you made me as sentimental as a Hallmark greeting card. I spout clichés on how magical the two of you are, how you have filled the vacuum in my life and how you made my house a home, but it’s true.”

Karan added, “You’ve changed my life completely, and I’m not complaining. I worry a lot more than I ever did—I have these strange thoughts about my insurance premium, my will, even the division of my assets. I stay awake some nights wondering who I can appoint your guardian if something happened to me.”

The filmmaker spoke about how he wanted to stay fit for his children, he said, “Do you want to know the first thing I did when you were born? I started going to the gym and got myself a nutritionist. All to get healthier, so I’m around. I’m aware that the one thing I can give you, that I owe you, is my life. So when I think of what dreams and aspirations I have for you, my first dream is that I’m there long enough.”

He went on to say, “Most people underrate the gravity of the decision to bring a child into this world. It’s considered a part of regular life—you get married and procreate. It’s simply the done thing. But in today’s day and age, filled with urban angst and crazy schedules where one is barely able to handle their own life, bringing a new life is a big decision. It felt instinctual, I just knew I was ready—to nurture you in the way that I knew best.”