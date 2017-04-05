Rakhi Sawant NOT Arrested, Says Punjab Police

Recently, there were reports that an arrest warrant has been issued against Rakhi Sawant, for hurting the sentiments of Valmiki community. The warrant was issued as Rakhi made some objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki who wrote the mythological epic, Ramayana.

However, the Punjab Police on Tuesday denied the arrest of Rakhi Sawant following an arrest warrant issued by a court in Ludhiana. But a spokesperson for the TV and Bollywood actress said she has surrendered.

“Rakhi is with the police. She has surrendered,” spokesperson Parul Chawla told IANS on telephone from Mumbai, claiming she had a Whatsapp conversation with the controversial actress.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police Dharuman Nimbale said a police team which had gone to Mumbai to execute the arrest warrant against Rakhi was returning as they failed to find her at the given address.

He said the Ludhiana police will seek fresh directions from the court for further action.

The court in Punjab had issued the arrest warrant after the actress failed to appear before it on March 9 in a case filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sage Valmiki.

The complainant had accused Rakhi of hurting the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community. The case will be next heard on April 10.

This is not the first time when Rakhi Sawant has landed in a controversy. She has previously made a remark on Sunny Leone and said, “Please don’t compare me with Sunny Leone because I have achieved (my popularity) by dancing, performing, doing reality shows and also by winning hearts of the audiences. I never did any adult film or anything else to achieve this. I hope you all understand.”

When actress Partyusha Banerjee had committed suicide, Rakhi Sawant held a press conference demanding a ban on ceiling fans. She said, “Table fans are not expensive. We are planning to go to slums and donate 5,000 fans to the poor. At least we’re doing this. What are others doing for the country? What is the government doing?”