Rakhi Sawant makes ‘burqa’ appearance in Ludhiana court, gets bail

A court in Ludhiana on Thursday granted bail to actress Rakhi Sawant, who appeared before in wearing a burqa to avoid being detected, in a case related to objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki.

Rakhi surrendered before the court on Thursday, a day ahead of the hearing of the case against her.

The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrants against her last month and directed police to ensure her presence in the court on July 7.

Court sources said that the actress had submitted an “unconditional apology” to the Valmiki community for her earlier remarks made on a TV show last year following which a complaint was filed against her with the Ludhiana police.

Trending :

Rakhi got the bail after furnishing two bonds of Rs one lakh each. She later left for Mumbai.

The court had issued non-bailable warrants against her in march this year and a Punjab Police team had gone to Mumbai to arrest her. However, it returned empty-handed as she was not found at her given address.

Rakhi Sawant, who has often courted controversy with her outspoken nature, few months ago expressed her views saying ‘what’s the point of living in a democracy if one should be scared before speaking’.

“I think people are forcefully dragging me under bad light to ruin my career. I did not say anything wrong to hurt anyone’s sentiment. Even then, I made an apology video and uploaded it online,” Rakhi told IANS.

“I am as fearless as the Rani of Jhansi and I will fight against all those people who are dragging me in controversy,” she said.

Considering the fact that this is not the first time that she is facing problems for her controversial statements, asked if she wants to change her outspoken nature, Rakhi retorted: “Why? Why should I do that? Then what is the point of living in a democracy? Don’t we have freedom of speech?”