Rakhi Sawant Is All Set To Star In Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Biopic

Actress Rakhi Sawant says she will expose Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a biopic in which she will star as the disgraced Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, who is believed to be now hiding in Nepal.

“Yes, I’m playing Honeypreet as I have known her for seven to eight years. I know everything about her. I believe she is in London right now. My brother Rakesh Sawant and I are producing the film,” Rakhi told IANS.

“I’m in Delhi right now. We will be shooting here only. Our set will be exactly like his Sacha Sauda. I promise my audiences that ‘Main baba ki sab pol khol ke hi dum lungi’ (I will be relieved only after exposing him),” she added.

The release date of the biopic is yet to be finalized. The biopic, titled Ab Hoga Insaaf, is to star Raza Murad as Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Ajaz Khan will play an investigation officer.

The sect chief has been jailed since August 25 when he was convicted by the CBI court in Panchkula on two counts of rape of female disciples in 1999. He was then sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of over Rs 30 lakh.

Recently, a warrant has been issued against Rakhi, for making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki who wrote the mythological epic, Ramayana. The warrant was issued on 9th March after Rakhi made controversial statements on a TV show last year. The statement said, “By doing so she has hurt the religious sentiments of a large number of his followers.” She had previously failed to turn up at the hearing held on March 9, inspite of repeated summons from the court. Reports suggest that a team of two policemen from Ludhiana is being sent with an arrest warrant.