Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti which is a movie that changed the game in Bollywood will be screened at the first-ever Mauritius Film Festival.

Mauritius will be celebrating 50 years of independence in 2018 and during the most special year, they are creating an annual film festival, that will honour global talent and achievements and for its inaugural year, that will be focused on films from all around the world that champion the theme of ‘freedom’ and ‘independence’.

One of the films Mauritius authorities are going to screen, partly given the close current and historical ties with India, and which strongly echoes these themes in Rang De Basanti.

Mr Mehra has been invited as a guest of honor by the Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth to be part of the celebration. He will also be a part of a Film Directing Masterclass with actor and director Justin Chadwick.

The film adopted a unique format to tell the story of a freedom that we all have taken for granted.

The movie brought a revolutionary change in the youth of our nation.

About a decade back, a movie was released that not only changed the face of Bollywood but enlightened the young minds in a way that made them redefine patriotism. With every generation, comes a new definition of patriotism. ‘Rang De Basanti’ became the epitome of modern patriotism for the youth which was trying to maintain a balance between globalization and westernization. While it had a great impact on the society, the media dubbed it as ‘the movie that became a moment’. The authorities of Mauritius could relate and felt like these kinds of movies should be shown to the young citizens of their country.

Apart from Rand De Basanti, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra has made one of the finest films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Delhi 6. The filmmaker is a wave of new age cinema and believes in content that portrays the real India. The ace filmmaker has received a lot of recognition for is work globally.

Rang De Basanti will be screened on 7th and 8th October’ 17 multiple times during the festival.

The filmmaker is definitely making the nation proud internationally.