Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Shares The First Look Of Merey Pyarey Prime Minister

Yesterday, on the occasion of World Toilet Day, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the first look of his next project, Merey Pyarey Prime Minister.

The Mirzya director took to his Twitter account and made an official announcement. He wrote, “#MereyPyareyPrimeminister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia – meri arzi aapki marzi.”

The story revolves around four kids living in a Mumbai slum and one of them wants to make a toilet for his mother. So, he makes a request to the prime minister. Speaking about his film, Rakeysh Omprakash said, “Film is progressing, shooting is over now. In the film, there is an 8-year-old boy, who writes a letter to Prime Minister of India asking him few questions and makes some requests. And then goes all the way to Delhi, to hand him the letter. He is raised by a single mother in the film, her name is Sargam, played by Anjali Patil, and he wants to make a toilet for her mother.”

Mehra feels that the nation needs to build more toilets than mosques and temples. He said that these stories go beyond the subject of toilets. “The stories are not about toilets. Stories are about human beings… So, I hope that as a human story, Mere Pyaare… can reach out and touch hearts, and move you in a way which is very positive and thereby, the story becomes a part of a collective consciousness, rather than what just might concern a selective consciousness. I hope it becomes not just a talking point, but awareness. Once there’s awareness, something can be done about it. The voice of the film even tells you that rather than making mosques and temples, it’s more important to make toilets. I am not defying a belief… I don’t believe in mosques and temples. I do believe they are essential to a society and people find their peace of mind and spiritual connect… But I also feel that the focus of the nation cannot be kept on that. It needs to shift now towards giving social security, social benefits to the people of this country… Just making their lives happier,” he said.

Merey Pyarey Prime Minister stars National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil in the leading role.