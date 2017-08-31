Rakeysh Mehra welcomes Rajkummar aboard ‘Fanney Khan’

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra welcomed Rajkummar Rao as part of the cast of his production Fanney Khan on his birthday on Thursday.

“Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta, T-Series, KriArj Entertainment, Aishwarya, Welcome aboard Raj. Tighten your seat belt for the roller coaster,” Mehra tweeted.

An official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous“, “Fanney Khan” will be directed by Atul Manjrekar and will star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

Earlier, it was reported that R. Madhavan may be cast opposite Aishwarya, and subsequently, it sparked talks that the actress was upset over it as she was keen on Rajkummar instead.

However, just last week, the film’s makers had rubbished these rumours.

Arjun N. Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment said the cast, including Aishwarya and

Anil, are “deep into prep for their roles and as thorough professionals do not interfere in the process of casting for other roles”. Mehra earlier told IANS the film will take on body-shaming in a big way.

“Fanney Khan is a beautiful father and daughter story. We have a new girl playing a 16-year-old daughter. It picks up the cause of a young girl in a big way. And you will see the film in many layers… It’s about her aspirations of getting popular.

“At the same time, it’s about the whole body shaming of a girl — most of the girls not just in India, but around the world go through… The male gaze thing or female gaze also… (which is) very scary,” Mehra told IANS over the phone from Mumbai. To be directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.