Just we thought the Hrithik Roshan – Kangana Ranaut legal battle had ended for good, the ‘Queen’ actress dug up old graves while promoting her film Simran a few weeks back. And now it seems as if the ugly fight is far from over.

In a veiled but clear dig at Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has claimed he does not lie or indulge in loose talk. His comments came two days after the complaint lodged by Hrithik Roshan to Mumbai Police was revealed by a TV channel. The Krrish star had alleged in the complaint that he was being “chased and hounded” by Kangana.

All throughout Kangana’s bold interviews, the Roshans maintained a stoic silence. But not anymore, as they reportedly plan to fight back now. Rakesh Roshan spoke to DNA about the matter.

Roshan says, “We are not loose talkers. We don’t believe in making wild unsubstantiated accusations. We have submitted our complaint with all the proof. If you want a copy of the complaint, please request it from our lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani’s office, as it is now in the public domain.”

Arnab Goswami’s channel released a copy of the complaint on Monday, triggering off a renewed spell of controversy. Says the troubled father, “If you read the complaint, you will be shocked by the facts. We gave our side of the truth to the cybercrime branch on April 8, 2017. We submitted all the authentic, relevant documents with all the emails and electronic gadgets. It’s now up to the authorities to decide who’s telling the truth. We’ve always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (legendary music composer Roshan) and I’ve taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon.”