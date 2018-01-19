Rajput Karni Sena Is Leaving No Stone Turned In Getting Padmaavat Banned Again; Calls For Janata Curfew Next

After the verdict of Supreme Court on lifting the ban over Padmaavat on 4 states, Rajput Karni Sena called for a Janata Curfew and asked the public to avoid going to the theatres for watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. “I don’t wish to call for a bandh protesting the movie’s release on January 25 or on January 26 (Republic Day).

I ask people to enforce a Janata Curfew. People should desist from watching the movie,” Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi while talking to the reporters in Ujjain.

The Karni Sena chief when asked for, refused to comment on the Supreme court’s decision but only added that, “We are considering (strategies in view of) the changed situation after the SC order. But can any film hall screen the movie against the wishes of the state government.” Even after getting the clearance certificate from CBFC, Karni Sena has not yet stopped their attempts to get Padmaavat banned again.

The Karni Sena said, “I will trust a black dog, but not Bhansali. He himself does not know what movie he wishes to make. History or based on history or fiction,” Kalvi said adding, “He has obtained different certifications from the British Censor Board and Indian Censor board; he gives a different information to the Parliament.”

Trending

The political group now plans on meeting the Prime Minister to implement the ban on Padmaavat again. “Central cabinet has the right to prevent the screening of a movie by overriding censor board recommendations under Section 6(1) (2) of the Cinematography Act. The SC also gives this power to under the Act to the central government to ban the movie in exceptional circumstances is this not an exceptional circumstance.”