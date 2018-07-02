Rajniesh Duggall’s character is inspired from Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle’s director

Rajniesh Duggall, who will be seen playing director in Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, reveals that his character is based on the film’s director, Vinod Tiwari.

When asked the director, he confirms, “Yes, its true. Character of Rajniesh is inspired by my own life. I have shown reflection of my journey in the film in bits and rest is created according to the script.” He further adds, ” Rajniesh has done justice to my character.”

The film stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajniesh Duggall, Nazia Hussain, Mukul Dev, Deepshika Nagpal, Khayali Ram, Sunil Pal, Nancy Marwah and Aman Verma and is directed by Vinod Tiwari, presented by Nostrum Entertainment, produced by Raj Nostrum, Haresh Kumar Nor and Vinod Tiwari and will release on 13th July, 2018.