Bollywood is no longer only the domain of actors. 2017 saw some phenomenal performances by B-town leading ladies, who have proved that they can also be a sure shot formula of success for a film. These leading ladies are no longer just a supporting cast or a part of a film for an item number or just to add an X-Factor, but because they have a substantial role to play in the movie. The increasing number of women-centric films in Bollywood are a proof of this fact.

The past few years have been very prosperous for the leading divas of Bollywood with a long list of upcoming and number of speculated movies lined up. After a thorough background check, we bring to you the list of speculated movies that the top actresses of Bollywood might be a part of.

Deepika Padukone

Amrita Pritam Biopic: This biopic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s is a love story between Amrita Pritam and Sahir Ludhianvi. Director Jasmeet Reen might make her directorial debut from this movie. While Deepika Padukone might play Amrita, Sahir’s role could be essayed by Abhishek Bachchan. There are speculations of Sonakshi replacing Deepika but none of them have been confirmed yet for the role. Earlier the film was presented to Priyanka, who had walked out of it.

Sonam Kapoor

1. Battle Of Bittora: Battle for Bittora is an upcoming comedy film to be directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It is based on the novel of the same name authored by Anuja Chauhan. Sonam will essay the role of an animation expert who will contest elections in Bittora opposite an ex-royal. The film is to be produced by Rhea Kapoor under the banner of Anil Kapoor Films Company. If reports are to be believed, Farhan Akhtar may star opposite Sonam Kapoor in Battle for Bittora. Earlier Fawad Khan was zeroed down for the film but he had walked out stating date issues.

2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga: After almost 10 years since Sonam’s debut, fans have been waiting to see Anil and Sonam share the screen together. This could happen with a film that might be titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. Being directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s sister debutant Shelly Chopra, the movie could star Rajkummar Rao opposite Sonam Kapoor but he has not signed the film yet, so nothing is confirmed.

Priyanka Chopra

Kalpana Chawla Biopic: Priyanka Chopra might play astronaut Kalpana Chawla in a biopic, on the first woman of Indian origin to go to space. Kalpana who died on her way back from a space mission, when her space shuttle exploded. Chawla spent 31 days, 14 hours and 54 minutes in space. The film could be directed by debutante Priya Mishra. The script has also reportedly been locked and a new production company will be bankrolling the film.

Katrina Kaif

Rajneeti 2: Nothing is yet confirmed but there are rumours of Katrina being a part of Rajneeti 2. It’s been 7 years since Katrina was seen in the political thriller and rumour has it that Rajneeti 2 is on the cards. And the actor has been approached for the titular role. Reportedly Rajneeti 2 could be inspired by Anna Hazare’s ‘India against Corruption’ campaign and incorporate Satyagraha within the storyline.